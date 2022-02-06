AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,677.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,925 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 52,623,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,135,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

