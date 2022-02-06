Audius Price Tops $1.08 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $655.69 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00109673 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,078,933,974 coins and its circulating supply is 608,321,992 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.