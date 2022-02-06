Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.11 ($9.52).

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.96) to GBX 860 ($11.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.61) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.61) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 745 ($10.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

AUTO stock opened at GBX 654 ($8.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 706.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 662.44. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.23) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($10.10).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

