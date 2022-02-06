Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,933 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 97,567 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of Autodesk worth $381,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.77. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.40 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

