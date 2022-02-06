Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Shares of ADP opened at $206.25 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

