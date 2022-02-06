Autonio Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $57,937.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00051120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.22 or 0.07150317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.58 or 0.99608619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

