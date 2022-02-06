Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $422,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $76.20 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.