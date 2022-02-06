Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is Eversept Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,377 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 4.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.21% of Avantor worth $52,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.14 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

