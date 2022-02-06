Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for about 1.0% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Avantor worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $92,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,262. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

