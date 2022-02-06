Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,391 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.64% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 over the last quarter.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

