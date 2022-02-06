Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.31. 1,028,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.41. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

