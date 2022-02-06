AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVEVF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

