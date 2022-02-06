Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,780. Avient has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Avient by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Avient by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Avient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

