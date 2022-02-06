aWSB (aWSB) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for about $31.64 or 0.00075927 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $193,432.18 and approximately $7,013.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.94 or 0.07186357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,599.16 or 0.99817122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006577 BTC.

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

