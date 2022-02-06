Axe (AXE) Trading 24.7% Lower This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Axe has a market cap of $65,921.79 and $34,266.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

