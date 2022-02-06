Axis DeFi Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $246,388.89 and approximately $70,566.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

