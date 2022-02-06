Azuki Trading Down 25.8% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $363,357.84 and approximately $13,239.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

