BaaSid Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $311,048.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars.

