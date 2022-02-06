Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
BBVA stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
