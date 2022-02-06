Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,343 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.67% of Bank of Hawaii worth $219,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 68,335 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

