Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417,321 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.96% of Baozun worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 405,259 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Baozun by 26.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Baozun by 3,062.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. 455,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,458. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

