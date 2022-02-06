Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Acquires 219,263 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 219,263 shares during the period. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 1.39% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 875,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.75 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

