Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Acquires New Shares in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 584,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,093,000. SciPlay makes up approximately 2.0% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 0.46% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 24.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

