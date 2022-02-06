Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Buys Shares of 161,520 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000. Olin accounts for about 1.3% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 0.10% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

OLN stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.