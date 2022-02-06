Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Cuts Stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 687,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 16.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 244,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 95.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 78.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

