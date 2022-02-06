Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Grows Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for about 3.7% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

