Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Has $11.72 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up about 1.9% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.