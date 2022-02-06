Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Has $2.16 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Coherent by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $254.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.16.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

