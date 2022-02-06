Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Increases Stock Position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,291 shares during the period. New Frontier Health accounts for 1.9% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 0.81% of New Frontier Health worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Frontier Health during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 68.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in New Frontier Health during the third quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 117.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,626 shares in the last quarter.

NFH opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. New Frontier Health Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

