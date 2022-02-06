Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Invests $10.58 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 363,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,000. Pilgrim’s Pride accounts for 1.7% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 0.15% of Pilgrim’s Pride as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

