Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 3.4% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Xilinx worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xilinx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.77.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

