Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 3.64% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,283,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,882,000.

NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $9.87 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

