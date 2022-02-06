Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 2.42% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $103,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,461,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

