Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $1,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 31.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 576,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 137,589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $124.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

