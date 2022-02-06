Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Sells 169,162 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP decreased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,162 shares during the period. Constellium makes up about 1.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Constellium worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC grew its position in Constellium by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 256,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Constellium by 1,238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 458,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

