Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 374,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 1.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 83.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GT stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

