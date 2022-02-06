Base Protocol Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $346,869.50 and approximately $16,982.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00110577 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 423,217 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.