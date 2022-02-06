Beacon (BECN) Price Up 31.7% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $623,160.99 and approximately $3,148.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00028110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

