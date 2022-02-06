Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $39.10 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $39.10 million and $8.55 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00019326 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 107,354,600 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

