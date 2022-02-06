BeatzCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $320,691.51 and $14.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000898 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

