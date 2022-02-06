Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214,267 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $466,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $268.85. 1,678,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $272.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

