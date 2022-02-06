Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00188652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00388295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

