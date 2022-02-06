Belt (BELT) Hits Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.11 or 0.99647967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

