Belt Finance (BELT) Market Cap Tops $14.61 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $455,918.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.09 or 0.07168315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,539.16 or 0.99717610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

