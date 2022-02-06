Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00003435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $398,642.41 and approximately $207.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109916 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 278,133 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

