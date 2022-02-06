Beyond Finance (BYN) One Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07157046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.15 or 1.00030304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

