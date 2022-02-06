BiFi (BIFI) Market Cap Reaches $8.75 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $202,546.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00185253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00391639 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

