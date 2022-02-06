Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $413,765.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042309 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00109840 BTC.
Big Data Protocol Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “
Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol
