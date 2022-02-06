Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,794 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $33,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.81.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

