BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.75.
BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $464.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.