BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.75.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.